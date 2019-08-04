Reviewing Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (DAVE)’s and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s results

As Restaurants companies, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.75 N/A 0.44 10.43 Noodles & Company 7 0.73 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Noodles & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4% Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.08 beta means Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Noodles & Company is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Noodles & Company which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Noodles & Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Noodles & Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Noodles & Company 0 2 3 2.60

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a 98.68% upside potential and an average price target of $9. Competitively Noodles & Company has an average price target of $10.3, with potential upside of 36.42%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Famous Dave’s of America Inc. seems more appealing than Noodles & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Noodles & Company are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 84.7% respectively. About 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.7% of Noodles & Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44% Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01%

For the past year Famous Dave’s of America Inc. had bearish trend while Noodles & Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats Noodles & Company.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.