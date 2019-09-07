Reviewing Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (DAVE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.20% 9.40% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America Inc. N/A 5 10.43 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.41 3.48 2.59

$9 is the consensus price target of Famous Dave’s of America Inc., with a potential upside of 106.42%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 23.19%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has -0.44% weaker performance while Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s peers have 30.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.