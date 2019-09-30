Reviewing Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

Both Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 6 -2.29 35.35M -4.36 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 16 0.28 10.81M 2.88 7.59

Table 1 demonstrates Falcon Minerals Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 557,570,977.92% 0% 0% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 68,591,370.56% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a 75.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.5. Competitively Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 72.84%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Falcon Minerals Corporation is looking more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Falcon Minerals Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 33.6%. Insiders held 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.