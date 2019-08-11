Reviewing Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s results

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.26 N/A -4.36 0.00 Matador Resources Company 19 2.17 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Liquidity

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Matador Resources Company are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Matador Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 72.13% upside potential. Competitively Matador Resources Company has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 95.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Matador Resources Company seems more appealing than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Matador Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Matador Resources Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend while Matador Resources Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.