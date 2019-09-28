Reviewing Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s results

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 6 -2.29 35.35M -4.36 0.00 Lilis Energy Inc. N/A 0.00 44.34M -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Falcon Minerals Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 557,570,977.92% 0% 0% Lilis Energy Inc. 13,231,871,083.26% 0% -11.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 11.1. Meanwhile, Lilis Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is Falcon Minerals Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 75.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Lilis Energy Inc.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.