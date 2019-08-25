Reviewing Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s and Its Peers results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Falcon Minerals Corporation has 8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Falcon Minerals Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Falcon Minerals Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Falcon Minerals Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

Falcon Minerals Corporation currently has an average target price of $9.5, suggesting a potential upside of 58.33%. The potential upside of the rivals is 87.02%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Falcon Minerals Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Falcon Minerals Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.1 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Falcon Minerals Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.