Reviewing Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s results

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.83 N/A -4.36 0.00 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.69 N/A 0.78 14.15

In table 1 we can see Falcon Minerals Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Falcon Minerals Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Genie Energy Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genie Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 62.29% and an $10.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Falcon Minerals Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 22.6%. About 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Genie Energy Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend while Genie Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.