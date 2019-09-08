Reviewing Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s results

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.83 N/A -4.36 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.58 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Falcon Minerals Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 11.1. Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Falcon Minerals Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 62.29% upside potential. Competitively Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.67, with potential upside of 71.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. appears more favorable than Falcon Minerals Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares and 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. 8% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation has stronger performance than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.