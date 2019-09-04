Reviewing Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.66 N/A -4.36 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.14 N/A 0.98 16.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Falcon Minerals Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Falcon Minerals Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 77.66% for Falcon Minerals Corporation with consensus price target of $10.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Equitrans Midstream Corporation is $19.67, which is potential 51.42% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Falcon Minerals Corporation is looking more favorable than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares and 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8%. Competitively, Equitrans Midstream Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation was less bearish than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Equitrans Midstream Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.