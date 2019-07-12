Reviewing Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

Since Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.85 N/A -4.36 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 57 2.79 N/A 1.14 64.20

Table 1 highlights Falcon Minerals Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Falcon Minerals Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Liquidity

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.1 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s upside potential is 32.24% at a $10.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s potential downside is -7.15% and its consensus target price is $66.83. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Falcon Minerals Corporation seems more appealing than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation has -4.24% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 66.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.