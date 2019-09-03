Reviewing Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)’s and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)’s results

Both Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac Corporation 300 8.73 N/A 5.24 66.33 CSG Systems International Inc. 46 1.79 N/A 2.19 23.45

Demonstrates Fair Isaac Corporation and CSG Systems International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CSG Systems International Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fair Isaac Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fair Isaac Corporation and CSG Systems International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9% CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Fair Isaac Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. From a competition point of view, CSG Systems International Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fair Isaac Corporation. Its rival CSG Systems International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. CSG Systems International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Fair Isaac Corporation and CSG Systems International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fair Isaac Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -13.35% and an $305 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fair Isaac Corporation and CSG Systems International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 0% respectively. Fair Isaac Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of CSG Systems International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79% CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28%

For the past year Fair Isaac Corporation was more bullish than CSG Systems International Inc.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats CSG Systems International Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.