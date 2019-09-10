Reviewing FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)’s and Its Peers results

As Information & Delivery Services company, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FactSet Research Systems Inc. has 96.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.42% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand FactSet Research Systems Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.20% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has FactSet Research Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems Inc. 0.00% 56.90% 22.90% Industry Average 16.33% 46.88% 15.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing FactSet Research Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems Inc. N/A 270 32.50 Industry Average 414.11M 2.54B 38.87

FactSet Research Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio FactSet Research Systems Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems Inc. 3 4 0 2.57 Industry Average 3.00 3.00 1.00 2.26

With consensus target price of $249.29, FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a potential downside of -7.61%. The rivals have a potential upside of 2.84%. Based on the results shown earlier, FactSet Research Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FactSet Research Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FactSet Research Systems Inc. -0.56% -3.29% 1.94% 29.17% 37.65% 38.56% Industry Average 2.00% 5.38% 7.73% 22.81% 14.43% 31.38%

For the past year FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.54 Quick Ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.78 which is 21.60% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s peers beat FactSet Research Systems Inc.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company also provides verifying, cleaning, and loading of portfolio data across asset classes; and an execution management system through its acquisition of Portware. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, sell-side equity research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.