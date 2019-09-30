Reviewing Facebook Inc. (FB)’s and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s results

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook Inc. 185 1.27 2.38B 5.90 32.91 Zillow Group Inc. 33 -9.26 134.27M -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Facebook Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Facebook Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook Inc. 1,287,600,086.56% 20.1% 16.4% Zillow Group Inc. 410,109,957.24% -5.3% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Facebook Inc.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Zillow Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Facebook Inc. Its rival Zillow Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4 respectively. Zillow Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Facebook Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Facebook Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Facebook Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.74% and an $222.14 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Zillow Group Inc. is $42.5, which is potential 43.82% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zillow Group Inc. appears more favorable than Facebook Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Facebook Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 92.4%. Facebook Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.43%. Comparatively, Zillow Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17% Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57%

For the past year Facebook Inc. has weaker performance than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.