Reviewing Facebook Inc. (FB)’s and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s results

Both Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook Inc. 182 8.31 N/A 5.90 32.91 Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.50 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Facebook Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Facebook Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5%

Volatility & Risk

Facebook Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. Remark Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.89 beta which makes it 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Facebook Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Remark Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Facebook Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Facebook Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook Inc. 0 1 11 2.92 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$210.15 is Facebook Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.09%. Meanwhile, Remark Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 665.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Remark Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Facebook Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Facebook Inc. shares and 21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares. Facebook Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.43%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17% Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46%

For the past year Facebook Inc. had bullish trend while Remark Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Facebook Inc. beats Remark Holdings Inc.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.