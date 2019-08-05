Reviewing Fabrinet (FN)’s and Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT), both competing one another are Electronic Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet 54 1.23 N/A 2.96 18.14 Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 53.20

Demonstrates Fabrinet and Viomi Technology Co. Ltd earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has lower revenue and earnings than Fabrinet. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fabrinet’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Viomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 0.00% 14.1% 9.6% Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fabrinet. Its rival Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Fabrinet has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fabrinet and Viomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 2 1 2.33 Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$54.67 is Fabrinet’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fabrinet and Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 28.6%. Fabrinet’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 1.46% are Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fabrinet -2.15% 3.33% -10.26% -2.77% 39.57% 4.62% Viomi Technology Co. Ltd 0.42% 9.86% -34.05% 23.45% 0% 22.5%

For the past year Fabrinet has weaker performance than Viomi Technology Co. Ltd

Summary

Fabrinet beats Viomi Technology Co. Ltd on 9 of the 11 factors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. It also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used across semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and sensors, such as differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It has operations in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.