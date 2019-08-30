Reviewing Fabrinet (FN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Electronic Equipment company, Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99% of Fabrinet’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.29% of all Electronic Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.81% of all Electronic Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fabrinet and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 0.00% 14.10% 9.60% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Fabrinet and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet N/A 53 18.14 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Fabrinet has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fabrinet is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Fabrinet and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 4.80 2.83

With average price target of $56, Fabrinet has a potential upside of 10.43%. The competitors have a potential upside of 121.96%. Given Fabrinet’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fabrinet and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fabrinet -2.15% 3.33% -10.26% -2.77% 39.57% 4.62% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Fabrinet was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Fabrinet has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Fabrinet’s peers Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Fabrinet’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fabrinet.

Volatility & Risk

Fabrinet has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fabrinet’s peers have beta of 1.14 which is 13.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fabrinet does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fabrinet’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Fabrinet.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. It also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used across semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and sensors, such as differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It has operations in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.