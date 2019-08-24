Reviewing F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)’s and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)’s results

As Business Software & Services companies, F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 150 3.38 N/A 7.72 19.00 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.67 N/A 0.32 33.29

Table 1 highlights F5 Networks Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MAM Software Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than F5 Networks Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. F5 Networks Inc. is presently more affordable than MAM Software Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has F5 Networks Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

F5 Networks Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MAM Software Group Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of F5 Networks Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. F5 Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered F5 Networks Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 2 5 2 2.22 MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

F5 Networks Inc.’s average target price is $160.7, while its potential upside is 29.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

F5 Networks Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.5%. 0.2% are F5 Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% are MAM Software Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45% MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. had bearish trend while MAM Software Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats MAM Software Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.