Reviewing F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)’s and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s results

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 148 3.56 N/A 7.72 19.00 DocuSign Inc. 52 10.59 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of F5 Networks Inc. and DocuSign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18% DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -12.9%

Liquidity

F5 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DocuSign Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. DocuSign Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to F5 Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and DocuSign Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 2 5 2 2.22 DocuSign Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

F5 Networks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.42% and an $160.7 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of DocuSign Inc. is $55.5, which is potential 20.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that F5 Networks Inc. looks more robust than DocuSign Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of F5 Networks Inc. shares and 71.2% of DocuSign Inc. shares. About 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of DocuSign Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45% DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. had bearish trend while DocuSign Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats DocuSign Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.