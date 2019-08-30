Reviewing F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)’s and SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)’s results

As Regional – Southeast Banks companies, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) and SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. Corporation 12 2.95 N/A 1.18 10.19 SmartFinancial Inc. 21 3.12 N/A 1.80 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates F.N.B. Corporation and SmartFinancial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SmartFinancial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B. Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. F.N.B. Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.1% SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that F.N.B. Corporation is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SmartFinancial Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both F.N.B. Corporation and SmartFinancial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.1% and 37.4% respectively. About 0.5% of F.N.B. Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F.N.B. Corporation -0.08% 1.95% 0.17% 2.03% -7.24% 22.46% SmartFinancial Inc. -3.6% 0.65% 6.17% 12.91% -15.31% 18.72%

For the past year F.N.B. Corporation has stronger performance than SmartFinancial Inc.

Summary

SmartFinancial Inc. beats F.N.B. Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of personal and corporate fiduciary services, including the administration of decedent and trust estates; investment products and services; and investment programs comprising mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds for individuals, corporations, and retirement funds, as well as community banking customers. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance brokerage agency that offers commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers to businesses and individuals; acts as a reinsurer to underwrite credit life, and accident and health insurance products; and provides title insurance products. The Consumer Finance segment is primarily involved in making personal installment loans to individuals; and purchasing installment sales finance contracts from retail merchants. The company also offers mezzanine financing options for small-to medium-sized businesses; and new or used equipment commercial loans and leasing services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 324 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.