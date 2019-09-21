Reviewing EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s results

Both EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.29 33.85 World Acceptance Corporation 136 2.17 N/A 7.03 18.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EZCORP Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation. World Acceptance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. EZCORP Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 5.2% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, World Acceptance Corporation’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for EZCORP Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

EZCORP Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 97.74% upside potential. Meanwhile, World Acceptance Corporation’s consensus target price is $87, while its potential downside is -34.23%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, EZCORP Inc. is looking more favorable than World Acceptance Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of EZCORP Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of EZCORP Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of World Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% World Acceptance Corporation -22.62% -22.31% -0.06% 14.01% 24.62% 23.93%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. was more bullish than World Acceptance Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors World Acceptance Corporation beats EZCORP Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.