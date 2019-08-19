Reviewing EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s results

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 10 0.54 N/A 0.29 33.85 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Weidai Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to EZCORP Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. EZCORP Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Weidai Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EZCORP Inc. and Weidai Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EZCORP Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Weidai Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. EZCORP Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Weidai Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EZCORP Inc. and Weidai Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Weidai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 69.90% for EZCORP Inc. with average target price of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EZCORP Inc. and Weidai Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.7%. About 2.2% of EZCORP Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.72% of Weidai Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. has 27.43% stronger performance while Weidai Ltd. has -11.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors EZCORP Inc. beats Weidai Ltd.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.