Reviewing EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s and Its Competitors results

As Credit Services company, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EZCORP Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand EZCORP Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have EZCORP Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2.00% 1.20% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares EZCORP Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. N/A 9 33.85 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

EZCORP Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio EZCORP Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for EZCORP Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

$14 is the consensus price target of EZCORP Inc., with a potential upside of 69.70%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 126.52%. Based on the data given earlier, EZCORP Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EZCORP Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year EZCORP Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

EZCORP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, EZCORP Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. EZCORP Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EZCORP Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that EZCORP Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EZCORP Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

EZCORP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EZCORP Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.