Reviewing EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s results

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.29 33.85 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.53 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EZCORP Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EZCORP Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

EZCORP Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 97.74%. Meanwhile, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 37.81%. The data provided earlier shows that EZCORP Inc. appears more favorable than CURO Group Holdings Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of EZCORP Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of EZCORP Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. has weaker performance than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors EZCORP Inc. beats CURO Group Holdings Corp.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.