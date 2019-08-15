Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.84 N/A -1.37 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 19 18.69 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s average target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 18.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.