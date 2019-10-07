Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

Demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,530,441,078.86% -336.6% -122.8% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,949,654,153.37% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility and Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 93.24%. Competitively the average price target of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 54.39% upside. The results provided earlier shows that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.