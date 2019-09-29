Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,637,550,512.90% -336.6% -122.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,294,372.29% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.75 shows that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $4, and a 122.22% upside potential. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.09% and its consensus price target is $21. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.