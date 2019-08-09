Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Since EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.18 N/A -1.37 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 12.18 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta indicates that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Veracyte Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Veracyte Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential downside of -13.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.