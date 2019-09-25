Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.80 N/A -1.37 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 113.90% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.