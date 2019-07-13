Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)’s results

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.24 N/A -1.37 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 888452.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.89. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16 while its Quick Ratio is 15.6. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 9.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance while Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has 13.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.