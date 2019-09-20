Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Since EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.67 N/A -1.37 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.75 beta means EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $4, with potential upside of 102.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 44.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.