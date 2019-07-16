Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.63 N/A -1.37 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 367 4.73 N/A 20.54 14.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.89 beta means EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 89.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $425.2, with potential upside of 42.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 73.6% respectively. 0.7% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.