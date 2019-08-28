Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.31 N/A -1.37 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.45 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.