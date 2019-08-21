Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.47 N/A -1.37 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 675.42 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.75. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.