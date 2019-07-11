Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.16 N/A -1.37 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 3.5% respectively. About 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.