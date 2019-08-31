Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta means EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 12.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.