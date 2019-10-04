Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,583,853,975.25% -336.6% -122.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 68,656,716.42% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4 is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.