Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 45.6% respectively. 0.7% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.