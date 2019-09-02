Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 12.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.