Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.88 N/A -1.37 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 203.28 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -1.97% and its consensus price target is $19.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 98.8%. 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.