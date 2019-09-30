Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,637,550,512.90% -336.6% -122.8% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 169,282,296.65% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $4, with potential upside of 120.99%. Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 282.65%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 81.8% respectively. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.