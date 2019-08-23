Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)’s results

Since EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.03 N/A -1.37 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 46,394 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 40.53% are Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.