Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.24 N/A -1.37 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Altimmune Inc. 552,687,662.80% -87.3% -71%

Volatility and Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Altimmune Inc. which has a 13.4 Current Ratio and a 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $4, while its potential upside is 122.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 9.4%. Insiders owned 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.