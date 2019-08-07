Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.26 N/A -1.37 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 176.40 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.75. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 46.5% respectively. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.