Reviewing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,597,737,194.86% -336.6% -122.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 121,732,399.82% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$4 is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 138.10%. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 1,560.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 61.1%. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.