Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eyenovia Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 56.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 34.1% respectively. Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has stronger performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.