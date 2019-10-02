Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eyenovia Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 242,599,123.65% -108.8% -97.2% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,361,269,324.65% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 20.4% respectively. Insiders held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.