Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

We are contrasting Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.13 7.69M -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 246,799,489.01% -108.8% -97.2% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,972,702.46% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and has 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 34.9%. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. was less bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.