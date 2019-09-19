Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eyenovia Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eyenovia Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 22.76% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 98.6% respectively. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.