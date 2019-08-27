Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

Since Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, resTORbio Inc. which has a 31.4 Current Ratio and a 31.4 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.