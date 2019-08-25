Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eyenovia Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 1,019.28% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 45.6%. Insiders owned 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.